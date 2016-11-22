Employee groups criticize chancellor proposal

Eddie Celaya | Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0

By EDDIE CELAYA

Pima Community College employee groups chastised Chancellor Lee Lambert during a governing board meeting Nov. 16.

Members representing a faculty group and an exempt staff group rebuked Lambert for suggesting limitations on a “meet and confer” process.

Two board members, Demion Clinco and Martha Durkin, were physically absent but followed the proceedings online and voted via cell phone.

The set-up made for awkward hand-offs throughout the evening, with the phone being passed like a baton from speaker to speaker.

The meeting started with presentation of awards to student and faculty groups, and was followed by a public comment segment.

Matej Boguszak, a math instructor at Downtown Campus and vice president of the Pima Community College Educators Association, took the floor.

“Those of you who know me can attest that I am naturally a pragmatic, rational and collaborative person,” Boguszak said. “I would not be here were it not for grave concerns about the direction being recommended to the board.”

The direction at issue involved the college’s meet and confer process.

“Meet and confer,” a term often used in the context of labor negotiations, means two parties come together in an informal process to discuss issues.

The college has limited topics to Higher Learning Commission accreditation issues for the past two years, according to Ana Jimenez, a math instructor and PCCEA president.

“All other faculty concerns have been put on hold because of these limitations,” she said via email. “We expected that 2017 we would bring to the table a full slate of concerns addressing the needs of faculty.”

Another year of focusing on HLC-related issues would effectively mean a year with no real meet and confer guidelines being set, Jimenez said.

“We are deeply troubled by continuation of restrictions being placed on meet and confer, which is the only forum where we’re guaranteed a seat at the table to work collaboratively with administration about college policy,” she wrote.

Members of the governing board finalize what topics can be discussed, after recommendations from the chancellor and administrators.

Boguszak told board members that PCCEA did not receive advance notification of Lambert’s proposed restrictions.

“It saddens me to express deep disappointment in the chancellor and the fact that he did not give us any notice of this action, even after PCCEA specifically noted concerns during our last meeting,” Boguszak said.

Jimenez echoed those sentiments.

“PCCEA … would have preferred discussing this action prior to its inclusion in the board agenda but we were not informed and, in fact, only found out about the action by reading through the board packet,” she said.

Frank Velazquez Jr., president of the Association of Classified Exempt Staff, also criticized Lambert’s proposal during the public comment portion of the board meeting.

“In the face of low student enrollment, difficult decisions must be made,” he said. “But ACES wants to remind you, chancellor, that you are not alone in making these decisions.”

Velazquez also challenged a proposal to rewrite a portion of board policy known as section 1.25. The policy change would change the description of employee meet and confer input from “assist” to “inform.”

“The meet and confer process must remain a collaborative effort, therefore ACES is not in support of proposed changes to Board Policy 1.25,” Velazquez said.

General Council Jeff Silvyn said the proposed change came about because board members wanted to clarify the role employee groups play in negotiations.

“Assist’ can mean all kinds of things,” Silvyn said. “If we think about how employees and administration assist the board, it’s by providing information to the board.”

District 3 representative Sylvia Lee sympathized with the employees’ point of view.

“I think ‘to inform’ is a nebulous term,” she said. “I really don’t think it changes the intent.”

Lee proposed an amendment stating the original language of “assist” was fine. The amendment failed.

A round of discussion among board members ensued, followed by a vote.

The board defeated the proposed meet and confer limitations by a vote of 3-2. They approved the proposed changes to the language of Board Policy 1.25 by the same margin.