Cops make campus safety top priority

By STEPHEN MOORE

“Are you ready to fight crime?” Pima Community College Police Officer Anthony French asks in an enthusiastic voice.

Visions of high-speed chases and taser deployments disappear from my head when I turn and see a big grin on the officer’s face.

I’m on what’s known as a ride-along. Most police departments allow civilians to ride with an officer, although it is not the same as portrayed in the movie “Ride Along.”

French looks prepared for chases and shootouts.

He wears a semi-automatic pistol on his left hip and a taser on his right. His tactical vest is bloated with gear.

His patrol car is a Crown Vic Police Interceptor, the kind with a V8 engine. He tests the siren and lights, and pulls onto the road.

Not a typical journey

As a child, French didn’t think of becoming a police officer, and his journey to become one was not typical.

“Have you ever seen one of those feed-the-children ads?” French responds in answer to a question about his childhood. “I was one of those kids.”

French doesn’t remember much about his early days living in the Philippines in what he referred to as a cardboard box, but his mother tells him stories and shows him pictures.

His mother married an American, and they moved to Colorado when he was 5. His stepdad worked for an international company, and French attended school in Colorado, Indonesia and Australia.

In 2004, when he and his younger brother were students at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, they decided to ditch class and see the movie “Office Space.”

After seeing the movie, they decided cubicle life was not for them. French turned to journalism and his brother to media arts.

French spent years trying different things before deciding to become a police officer. He graduated from PCC’s Law Enforcement Academy in 2013.

He worked his first few months as an officer with the Mammoth (Arizona) Police Department. The pay was low and there were no benefits, not even health insurance.

He was the only officer on duty when he worked at night, with no one to call for backup.

A ‘miracle hire’

In 2015, French was one of about 80 applicants for three openings at the PCC police department. He refers to his hiring as a miracle, as many applicants were younger, faster, stronger and more experienced.

French just completed his one-year probation with PCC. “This is a really good place to be,” he says.

“You can kind of gauge how your day is going to go based on which campus you are assigned to,” he notes. “Downtown is super-busy. West Campus is busy, too. If you get assigned to East Campus, you’re not going to be so busy.”

French arrives at East Campus and pulls into a fenced lot reserved for PCC vehicles. He drops off some items at the police substation, and begins walking his beat.

He acts like a tour guide, pointing out a replica of the solar system embedded in the sidewalk, a sculpture titled “The Mothers, Las Madres” and the polling station for the presidential election.

“Part of policing on a campus is to let your presence be known,” he says. “A campus is only as safe as people feel it is. If they see officers walking around and engaging with the community, saying hello, it makes them feel safe.”

He smiles and says “hi,” “hello” or “hi guys” to everyone who passes.

Words of wisdom

After walking for a while, it’s back to the Crown Vic and a visit to PCC’s Law Enforcement Academy.

French says a favorite part of his experience at the academy was hearing from police officers. He offers the new cadets words of wisdom based on his own experiences.

First, he tells them about the importance of not quitting.

“Don’t give up,” he says. “I had members in my class who gave up. No matter how difficult it gets, no matter how angry you get … just don’t give up.”

Next, he discusses the importance of completing all applications and questionnaires completely and honestly.

French said questionnaires cover all kinds of topics: whether you ever drive too fast, how many times you’ve smoked marijuana and even whether you honestly complete your tax returns.

“Throw yourself under the bus,” he advises the class.

After talking to the cadets, French drives to the PCC administrative offices on Broadway Boulevard. It’s dark, and the offices have been closed for a while. French’s job is to determine if all is well.

Patrolling the streets

All looks well, and it’s back to the streets again.

On one dimly lit road, it’s hard to see an oncoming car because its lights are off. After the car passes, French makes a U-turn and switches on his red and blue flashing lights.

The Crown Vic quickly catches up to the car, and it pulls over to the side of the road.

French runs the car’s plates and driver’s license. All is well and he allows the car to leave without a citation.

Later, while driving west on Valencia Road, French comes upon a disabled vehicle that is partially off the road and partially in the slow lane. He stops to investigate.

French runs the vehicle’s plates and driver’s license and discovers everything is in order. The driver says he has friends coming to help.

French contacts his supervisor and is told to push the disabled vehicle off to the side of the road.

In a few minutes, French is on the road again.

At this point, I’ve shared four hours of French’s 10-hour shift. I’m ready to go but think perhaps the excitement level will rise as the night grows later. French assures me it doesn’t change.

PCC priorities

As a certified police officer, his jurisdiction includes the entire state of Arizona, not just PCC property. However, unless French sees a safety issue or something outrageous, he does not get involved.

Pulling someone over for a traffic violation can be time consuming, he notes. If the driver does not have a valid license or insurance, the vehicle may have to be impounded and he doesn’t want to spend his time waiting for a tow truck.

“My priority as a PCC police officer is the safety and security and welfare of the campus,” French says. “The students are the priority, the facility is the priority and the welfare of the campus is my priority.”

Scheduling a ride-along

To schedule a ride-along with a PCC officer, complete a two-page form titled “Citizen Observer – Ride Along Program Request/Waiver/Approval Form.”

You’ll be asked to provide your name, contact information, date of birth and two emergency contacts. There’s also space to request a specific date, campus and officer.

The rest of the form contains rules you must agree to follow and a waiver of liability.

The police department will do a background check and let you know if your ride-along is approved.

For more information and a ride-along form, contact Sgt. Jonathan Haywood at 206-2692 or kjhaywood@pima.edu.