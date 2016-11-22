International studies gain high priority

Maria Angulo | Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0

Pima Community College has implemented a variety of programs in recent years that place an increasing emphasis on international students.

Future engineers from Mexico utilize the Becalos program, while students from countries as diverse as Germany and Korea come to learn English as a second language. Americans are joining the action through new study-abroad courses in China.

PCC’s mission for international students is to help them with community engagement, diversity, inclusion and global education.

The college’s international education department began a transformation in 2014 by intensifying efforts to recruit new students.

PCC’s priority is to provide global engagement and international education that develops local classrooms across the world.

International students pay the highest rate of tuition, and PCC uses that money to provide a variety of benefits.

Employees have worked to build relationships with the Mexican government, Pima County and private entities.

Those relationships helped PCC win two grants totaling $180,000, including $62,000 from a Mexican nonprofit organization.

The grants have provided scholarships for U.S. students who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend college.

PCC had the second highest tuition rate for international students in 2015, according to the Institute of International Education.

In hopes of attracting more international students, PCC’s governing board voted in March to decrease international tuition by $52 from $352 per credit hour to $300.

Even at the new cost of $3,600 for a 12-credit semester, Pima finds itself the second most expensive option in the country for international students. Only Florida Gateway College costs more, at $4,698.84 per semester.

Daisy Rodriguez-Pitel works as the associate director for global engagement within the Center for International Education and Global Engagement. She sees what international students go through on a day-to-day basis.

“My primary role is to create, develop and enhance the international student experience,” Rodriguez-Pitel said. “I also work closely with our domestic student population to interconnect both student populations.”

Rodriguez-Pitel assists with planning co-curricular experiences for international students that include orientations, conversation partners and cultural excursions in Tucson.

PCC also hosts special programs for international students.

Program coordinator Yvonne Perez works closely with Vice President for International Development Ricardo Castro-Salazar and other members of Pima’s international team.

“I want all, not just international students, to know that the programs we offer in our office are available to all students,” she said.

A new initiative called Tea Time lets students meet once a month to participate in conversations about varied societal topics.

“It is a great opportunity for both local and international students to exchange ideas, share their culture and initiate friendships that can last a lifetime,” Perez said.

Global Peers is another program that helps Pima international students.

“PEERS stand for Positive Engaging Educational Resource and Support, which explains the role of Global Peers,” Rodriguez-Pitel said.

Bécalos-Santander is one of Pima’s most popular programs. PCC is one of six U.S. colleges that participate.

The Bécalos program is for post-secondary students from Mexico. They come to colleges in the U.S. to practice English as a second language and to enroll in various other courses.

This fall, PCC added a program for American students to study abroad through a partnership with Zhuhai City College in China. Six Pima students enrolled in courses to learn Chinese.

“We are also working with PCC faculty who are interested in providing study abroad opportunities this upcoming summer session,” Perez said.

Rodriguez-Pitel said the college will continue expanding outreach programs.

“We plan to establish more opportunities for PCC students and faculty to study and/or teach abroad,” she said.