PCC, ex-instructor discuss settlement

Eddie Celaya | Nov 10, 2016

Pima Community College is one step closer to reaching a settlement with former chemistry instructor David Katz.

Katz and PCC’s legal teams conferred on Oct. 20. Terms of agreement discussed in that meeting will go before the PCC Board of Governors on Nov. 16. Board members have final say on whether to accept or reject the agreement.

Terms of the agreement have not been released.

Katz’ legal case against PCC began in federal court in July 2015. The suit claims PCC violated his due process when they terminated him in 2013.

A judge heard oral arguments in May of that year. In July of this year, U.S. District Court Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson ruled in favor of Katz, saying his due process was violated.

Both sides contest the chain of events that led to Katz’ dismissal.

Court documents show PCC traces the chain of events to disciplinary actions taken in 2011 regarding Katz’ behavior in the classroom and with colleagues.

The same documents show Katz and his attorneys believe those claims to be irrelevant. They contend his termination was retaliation for an email sent in 2013.

PCC officials have declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Katz says the move toward his termination was “without any documentation. I was never given a list of specific charges. Everything was open with no specifics.”

A series of disciplinary meetings followed.

“Generally speaking, a faculty member went into a meeting,” Katz said. “There was usually an administrator and someone from HR. The person from HR was there as, in my terms, an inquisitor and not as an impartial individual.”

PCC spokeswoman Libby Howell disagreed. She cited Assistant Vice Chancellor Alison Colter-Mack, who told her “having an HR rep present during a disciplinary or critical meeting with a supervisor is not a requirement, according to our policies.”

HR representatives did play a role in proceedings when they were present, Howell added.

“The employee will sometimes bring in another employee as a witness, as is the employee’s right, and then HR might sit in to clarify policies,” she said.

Jorgenson pointed to a Sept. 23, 2013 meeting in her ruling. The meeting was between Katz, his representative and former Academic Dean Mary Kay Gilliland and former HR Executive Director James Sanchez.

“The evidence does not show that the Sept. 23 meeting was before an impartial decision maker,” Jorgenson said. “Dr. Gilliland was plaintiff’s chief accuser and Dr. Sanchez had prepared his fact-finding report.”

Jorgenson concluded that, “due process requires an impartial decision maker.”

After that meeting, Katz turned to the Arizona Educators Association for representation.

“The AEA hired a lawyer to defend me,” Katz said. “It was only after the lawyer wrote a letter asking ‘what are the specifics?’ did we get any information.”

Katz believes his experience dealing with PCC is not unique. “My case was a part of the rule, not the exception,” he said.

By fighting PCC in court and ultimately winning, Katz hopes future employees who find themselves in a similar position feel more empowered.

“Any employee who is accused of anything improper at the college, if they go into a meeting, they must have a representative,” Katz said. “If they do not have an impartial person to chair that session, they should just walk out.”

Katz said he is happy with the judge’s ruling, but can’t discuss the settlement.

“My attorney has told me not to speak about the settlement,” he said. “Also, there will be a confidentiality clause in the final settlement document, although I’m not sure how that will affect things once the document is public.”

Mark Hanna, who will be voting to approve or disapprove the settlement agreement as chairman of the governing board, declined to discuss the settlement.

“We are still working on this and have an executive session scheduled to discuss it, so it would be premature for me to comment,” he said.

Hanna said any perceived bad press from the case or settlement would not affect PCC’s current status with its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.

“As far as ramifications with the HLC, I firmly believe that thanks to our great staff, faculty, and administrators, PCC has demonstrated that significant improvements have been made all areas of our operations including human resources,” Hanna said.

Assuming the settlement receives board approval, Katz is already anticipating the next legal step. He hopes his case becoming public record will help educate the community about what is happening at PCC.

“It will have to be filed with the court,” he said. “Once it’s filed there, it becomes a public document. From there, you can file a records request.”