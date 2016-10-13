WOMEN’S SOCCER: Aztecs win 4 of 5 in two-week stretch

Casey Muse | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

By MARIA ANGULO

With three regular contests left, including two home games, the Pima Community College women’s soccer team has compiled a 12-5 season record.

Oct. 1: PCC 2, Phoenix College 0

The Aztecs defeated the Phoenix College Bears 2-0, giving them their fourth straight road win.

Pima took the lead in the first half when sophomore Shania Pablo scored in the 22nd minute with an assist from freshman Taylor Inocencio.

The Aztecs secured the game in the second half with a goal from freshman Dalena Garcia.

The Bears kept the Pima defense working, outshooting the Aztecs 8-6. Sophomore goalkeeper Daniela Sanchez had eight saves.

Pima swept the Bears this season, winning an August home game 3-1.

Oct. 4: PCC 5, Cochise College 0

Pima dominated the Apaches of Cochise College, winning 5-0.

Freshman Alexis Hernandez scored in the second minute with an assist from sophomore Maury Urcadez.

Sophomore Sonia Garcia followed with a 40-yard free-kick goal in the 25th minute. A minute later, sophomore Destiny Jones scored off an assist from Urcadez.

In the second half, freshman Jahmonique Smith scored in the 66th minute. Freshman Dalena Garcia found the net from 30 yards out at the 78-minute mark.

The Apaches did not have many opportunities at goal. Sanchez had no saves in the first half, while freshman goalkeeper Tara Kase recorded three saves in the second half.

Oct. 6: PCC 2, Scottsdale CC 0

After losing in double overtime at Scottsdale Community College a month ago, the Aztecs got a measure of revenge with a 2-0 home victory.

Sophomore Alexis Aguirre scored on a rebound shot in the 4th minute. In the second half, Jones scored on a 25-yard shot in the 71st minute.

The Aztecs outshot the Artichokes 14-6. Sanchez finished with six saves.

Oct. 8: Pima 1, GateWay CC 0

The Aztecs earned their fifth straight win when they defeated the Geckos of GateWay College 1-0 at Kino North Stadium.

Urcadez gave Pima the lead with a long shot in the first half, and the defense secured a shutout. The Aztecs outshot the Geckos 15-4, with Sanchez getting four saves.

Sanchez was later named ACCAC goalkeeper of the week after helping secure three shutout victories between Oct. 4-8.

The GateWay victory marked the 198th career win at Pima for head coach Kendra Veliz.

Oct.11: Pima 0, Chandler-Gilbert CC 1

Pima suffered its second home loss, falling 1-0 to Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The Coyotes scored in the 66th minute.