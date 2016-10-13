Top 10: Scariest movies ever made

Ashley Munoz | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

Beginning with fan-favorite Hollywood flicks and ending with indie favorites, these films will make you wish you never saw them in the first place. Because there are many different types of horror, I chose movies that leave a lasting impression. Grab some popcorn and get ready to scream. Warning: If you scare easily or suffer from asthma, joint pain, a rash, a cough or even a small mosquito bite, think twice before reading this list.

“Halloween” (1978)

In my humble opinion, the original version with Jamie Lee Curtis is the only one worth watching. If you’re looking for gore, you’ll be disappointed but if you’re looking for something that keeps you on the edge of your seat, check out this suspenseful cat-and-mouse game.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

Huge fan favorite for an obvious reason: *coughs* Johnny Depp in a crop top. Just kidding.

The cute and lovable Freddy Krueger makes his debut in this literal nightmare of a film. Sure you can just fall asleep and hope Krueger will be gone when you wake up. Oh wait, sleeping won’t save you. One, two, Freddy’s coming for you.

“The Shining” (1980)

Author Stephen King hated the way Stanley Kubrick adapted his novel, but fans love the terrifying film. Is the main character, played by Jack Nicholson, a loving father and husband? No, he’s clearly filled with rage and going insane. When will he crack?

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977)

What could possibly go wrong on a family road trip? Oh yeah, getting terrorized in the middle of Who the Hell Knows, Nevada, by homicidal mutants. Duh.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

Ever hear of serial killer Ed Gein? He was an American body snatcher who provided the inspiration for, you guessed it, your man-crush Leatherface. This movie will make you think twice about picking up a hitchhiker.

“The Descent” (2006 U.S. release)

The film was scary enough without the homicidal monsters hidden within caves. Spelunking? Pitiless deaths? Jump scares? This movie’s got it all. As the characters continuously descend deeper into the unknown, you’ll find yourself fearing what may lie beneath the ground you walk on.

“House of 1000 Corpses” (2003)

Yup, another hitchhiker horror. Have we learned nothing? In this movie, teens take a road trip to gather information about roadside attractions for a novel. Little do they know they’ll become part of the attractions. Despite its basic premise, thank the brilliant mind of Rob Zombie for a most original approach.

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2012 U.S. release)

The flick’s ability to bring clichés to life is pretty damn scary. It’s sometimes funny and sometimes threatens to make you cry. Have you ever thought about what all your terrors would look like in one room?

“The Witch” (2015)

This beautiful, haunting nightmare, one of my all-time favorites, will spook you for days after. The indie movie centers on a 1630s New England family that is torn apart by evil forces of black magic, witchcraft and a possessed goat.

“It Follows” (2014)

Enjoy paranoia at its finest. You’ll catch yourself screaming, “Is that really happening?” Although gruesome, elements such as the cinematography and color scheme provide beautiful horror.

The story follows 19-year-old Jay, who is haunted by strange visions and an unexplainable feeling that someone is following her. Jay and her friends embark on a terrifying adventure to escape the horrors that seem just a few steps behind them.

One more thing: if you see a girl in a yellow dress, RUN.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Leave a comment!