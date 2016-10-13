MEN’S SOCCER: Team secures 13th victory of season

Francisco Zapata | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

By FRANCISCO ZAPATA

The No.14 Pima Community College men’s soccer team (13-3-1) suffered two consecutive shutout defeats, including their first home loss in two years.

The Aztecs responded by claiming three straight victories, outscoring opponents 7-2 in that three-game stretch.

Oct 1: PCC 0, Phoenix College 4

Pima suffered its worst defeat of the season in a 4-0 road loss to the Bears of Phoenix College.

The Aztecs struggled mightily to have any offensive imprint, but trailed the Bears 2-0 at halftime.

Pima also trailed Phoenix College at halftime when the Aztecs played at home on Aug. 30. They won that first meeting 2-1, but were unable to replicate their previous comeback. Instead, they conceded two more goals.

Oct. 4: PCC 0, Yavapai College 2

The Aztecs were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 2-0 to No. 6 Yavapai College. The defeat was their first home loss in two years.

Pima orchestrated chances as sophomores Hector Banegas and Carlo Valadez-Paz both struck the outside of the posts on goal-scoring opportunities. The Aztecs ultimately outshot the Yavapai Roughriders 4-3 on the night.

After a scoreless first half, the visitors scored the opening goal of the game in the 58th minute. They scored an insurance goal in the 69th minute for the win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Anderson finished the game with one save.

The loss was Pima’s second to Yavapai this season. The Aztecs also lost 2-1 in the last minute of a game in Prescott on Sept. 3.

Oct. 6: PCC 3, Scottsdale CC 0

Pima ended its two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes at Kino North Stadium.

The Aztecs lead 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own-goal by the Artichokes.

Pima freshman Tatsuma Yuki scored in the 85th minute, with sophomore Hector Banegas providing the assist. Banegas capitalized on a penalty kick in the 88th minute.

Pima held Scottsdale to one shot on goal, and Anderson finished the game with one save.

The win represented a season sweep against Scottsdale. The Aztecs won 2-0 on the road in September.

Oct. 8: PCC 1, GateWay CC 0

Pima snuck a 1-0 victory against the Geckos of GateWay Community College in Phoenix with a decisive second-half goal, giving the Aztecs their 12th win on the season.

The Aztecs played strong defense throughout the game but struggled to find the back of the net until sophomore Andrew Bianchi broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Valadez-Paz provided the assist.

Pima finished with nine shots for the game, and held the Geckos to zero shots on goal.

The Aztecs swept the home and away series against the Geckos, beating them 2-0 at Kino North Stadium in September.

Oct. 11: PCC 3, Chandler-Gilbert CC 2

The Aztecs captured their 13th victory of the season against a feisty Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes squad.

Sophomore Kyle VanAlstine put the Aztecs in front after heading home a corner kick delivered by sophomore midfielder Lorenzo Rodriguez in the 28th minute.

The Coyotes equalized in the 55th minute.

Sophomore Justin Stoermer scored an impressive solo goal, dancing through multiple defenders before firing a shot Pima’s second goal in the 64th minute.

The Coyotes, who were down a man due to a red card picked up just minutes earlier, clawed their way back once again in the 79th minute.

Freshman Julian Gaona provided the game winner for Pima in the 83rd minute, assisted by fellow freshman TatsumaYuki.