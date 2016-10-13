Student artist creates mural for Creative Writing Center

Travis Braasch | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

Tucson is known for its vibrant artistic community and Pima Community College is no exception.

Cindy Banh is a Tucson native who has attended PCC part time since 2011 after completing high school at Flowing Wells. She finished her undergraduate prerequisites last spring.

Her mural design won first place last spring in a contest held by the West Campus Creative Writing Center and she completed the mural over the summer.

“I was very grateful,” Banh said. “Being able to do this project was very validating.”

To some, art seems like a leisurely way to spend a Sunday afternoon but in reality a project like a mural takes hours of planning even before picking up a paint brush. There’s also a level of stress that comes with taking your art to a public venue.

Meg Files, chair of the West Campus English and Journalism department, sponsored the mural contest.

“It can be a little scary to submit our art, our stories, our poems to contests and journals such as SandScript,” Files said. “But I encourage students to take the risks of showing and sharing their creative work.”

Banh estimated she spent 50-plus hours on the mural, working two to six hours a week due to time constraints.

“It took the whole summer to complete, right up to the week before school actually,” Banh said. “It’s a little embarrassing, but at least it is done now.”

Files praised Banh’s effort.

“She worked very hard—and in the intense heat,” Files said. “She’s a dedicated, talented artist.”

Banh comes from an artistic family. Her brother received an arts degree from PCC and focuses on digital design for video games. Her younger sister dabbles in traditional art. Her cousin also focuses on art and is an architect.

Her parents have been supportive of her choice to become an art major.

Banh is no stranger to recognition for her work.

“I started back in third grade when I won my first grand-prize ribbon at the Pima Community Fair,” she said.

While Banh has been interested in art from a young age, working with paint is relatively new.

“Painting was never a real skill set until college,” she said. “That is the time I fell in love with watercolor. Acrylic is hard to master and translate onto canvas for me.”

An observer will notice the level of depth that Banh’s mural reaches.

“I get inspired when I do big scenes that actually mean something for the character being depicted,” she said. “There has to be a story derived from the image.”

Banh has her sights set on another medium she wishes to explore.

“I seek to tell stories in the form of graphic novels,” she said. “That has always been where my heart lies. I doubt this dream will ever change even as I get into this new chapter of my life.”

She offers advice for those considering an art degree.

“I’d want to make sure they are serious about their decision,” she said. “There are a lot of consequences and a lot of difficult obstacles in the road ahead.”

Banh is still struggling to become a graphic novelist, but considers that OK.

“Growing into an artist takes time and it takes perseverance and heart,” she said. “As long as you can keep your chin up, do it. If it’s where your blood and grit is, do it.”

Manage sacrifices, forge ahead and remember why you started the journey in the first place, she urged.

“Strengthen and grow with your art,” she said. “Your style is yours, so own it. Don’t give up and don’t stop doing better than the day before.”