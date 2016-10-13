Pretty Tied Up: Pondering love (OK, sex) dilemmas

Paul Bryan | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

By S. PAUL BRYAN

Dear Mr. Bryan:

Is it OK to sleep with your ex-girlfriend’s best friend?

Raheem

Dear Raheem:

The obvious, short answer is NO. I believe most people feel this way, and I’ll tell you why.

For such a scenario to be successful, everyone involved (you, your ex and the best friend) would have to be 100 percent emotionally healthy.

How many people do you know like that? That’s right, none. They don’t exist.

The decision therefore becomes a moral one. You may want to take into account the level of peace you require in your life.

Ask yourself: Do I want to hurt my ex’s feelings? Is it right to possibly break up a friendship because you want to get laid, and don’t want to look too far to achieve that goal?

Do you want to have two women, each of whom seem to be in your inner circle, hating your guts and spreading the news of your lack of morality to other friends?

If you answered “yes” or “I don’t care” to any of those questions, you’re an asshole. Or a sociopath. Or a sex addict. Or, quite possibly, all of the above.

If you answered “no,” good for you. Keep considering other people’s feelings when making decisions related to matters of the heart.

Ultimately, there are plenty of fish in the sea. Go out there and hook yourself a fish that doesn’t have a close personal relationship with your ex.

(On a side note, if the ex’s best friend is the ever-elusive White Buffalo, scrap everything you’ve just read and definitely sleep with the best friend.)

Do the right thing.

***

Dear Mr. Bryan:

Girlys be crazy, pushing on ya even though they got a man!?!? What should I do, playa?

Leroy

Dear Leroy:

This is an easy one. The answer to your question comes down to this: Do you want to find yourself in a situation where another man (or woman) can walk up to you and say, “Tell me how my girl tastes?”

Seriously, there are plenty of “girlys” out there who didn’t sleep with her man in the morning just to turn around and kiss you in the mouth that same day.

Is that really what you want in your life? Let me help you: the answer is no.

If you don’t mind sharing a woman and her man’s germs, then, in the wise words of Cheech Marin, “If you can find it cheaper anywhere else, f**k it.”

Resist those crazy girlys.

***

Dear Mr. Bryan:

With a large percentage of the population having herpes, should I disclose I have “the herp” when hooking up for a one-night stand?

Not Sure

Dear Not Sure:

I’m not sure you have a brain. First, it’s illegal (as in against the law) to knowingly spread sexually transmitted diseases.

About one in six people age 14 to 49 have genital herpes, according to cdc.gov. That’s less than 17 percent of people you may be sleeping with. I don’t believe that to be a “large percentage” of the population.

Knowingly spreading any STD simply because you don’t want to talk about it with a fling is criminal, morally bankrupt and about as low as it gets. Don’t do it.

Steering clear of you.

Submit questions via email to aztecpress@pima.edu, as a private Facebook message via Facebook.com/Aztec Press or via Twitter @ aztecpressnews using #prettytiedupAP. Use a pseudonym.