Horoscope
Paul Bryan | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0
By S. PAUL BRYAN
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
“It is certain.”
That’s right Libra, the world is yours. The Magic 8-Ball says you’ll certainly have all you want and more. Enjoy!
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
“Outlook not so good.”
Hey, Scorpio, guess what you and Libra have in common? That’s right, nothing. Do yourself and those around you a favor and stay home. Don’t take on anything new, don’t even get out of bed. All matters in your life are headed for a downward spiral.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec 21)
“Reply hazy, try again.”
Not even the Magic 8-Ball knows what’s in store for you right now. You’re going to have to put the bong down and try again. I wouldn’t roll those dice until your head clears a bit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
“Don’t count on it.”
Sure Capricorn, it’s just a Magic 8-Ball. It could be wrong. But then again …
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
“Signs point to yes.”
That’s right Aquarius, this is your moment. All signs point to “yes” so get out there and take what’s yours.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
“Very doubtful.”
Sorry Pisces, this isn’t your month. Prepare yourself for the bad side of life. Are you going to get that new job, car, boyfriend/girlfriend, an A on the test or anything else? Very doubtful.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
“Better not tell you now.”
Aries, you must take a look around and realize that you are f**ked. Better luck next time … if there is a next time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
“Yes, definitely.”
Wow, Taurus, it’s your time. Go take advantage of life giving you a definitive “yes.”
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
“It is decidedly so.”
It’s a miracle, Gemini. All matters in your life are usually a confusing mixed bag, but the Magic 8-Ball has decided things for you. Take a load off and rest easy knowing the decisions have already been made.
Cancer (June 21- July 22)
“Cannot predict now.”
Sorry, Cancer, you’re just going to have to wing it this go-around. Be careful out there. As the saying goes, “If the 8-Ball don’t know, don’t nobody know.”
Leo (July 23- Aug. 22)
“My sources say no.”
You’ve found yourself in that all too familiar tight spot. I don’t know who you’ve pissed off this time but let’s just say the 8-Ball’s sources all reign from the evil, demonic, satanic realm. You should be saying “oh shit” right about now.
Virgo (Aug. 23- Sept. 22)
“Concentrate and ask again.”
We all know you just had a birthday, but you’re not that old. Take your gingko biloba and concentrate. You do NOT want to anger the 8-Ball.
Filed Under: Arts/Entertainment
About the Author: