By S. PAUL BRYAN

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“It is certain.”

That’s right Libra, the world is yours. The Magic 8-Ball says you’ll certainly have all you want and more. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

“Outlook not so good.”

Hey, Scorpio, guess what you and Libra have in common? That’s right, nothing. Do yourself and those around you a favor and stay home. Don’t take on anything new, don’t even get out of bed. All matters in your life are headed for a downward spiral.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec 21)

“Reply hazy, try again.”

Not even the Magic 8-Ball knows what’s in store for you right now. You’re going to have to put the bong down and try again. I wouldn’t roll those dice until your head clears a bit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

“Don’t count on it.”

Sure Capricorn, it’s just a Magic 8-Ball. It could be wrong. But then again …

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

“Signs point to yes.”

That’s right Aquarius, this is your moment. All signs point to “yes” so get out there and take what’s yours.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

“Very doubtful.”

Sorry Pisces, this isn’t your month. Prepare yourself for the bad side of life. Are you going to get that new job, car, boyfriend/girlfriend, an A on the test or anything else? Very doubtful.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

“Better not tell you now.”

Aries, you must take a look around and realize that you are f**ked. Better luck next time … if there is a next time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

“Yes, definitely.”

Wow, Taurus, it’s your time. Go take advantage of life giving you a definitive “yes.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

“It is decidedly so.”

It’s a miracle, Gemini. All matters in your life are usually a confusing mixed bag, but the Magic 8-Ball has decided things for you. Take a load off and rest easy knowing the decisions have already been made.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

“Cannot predict now.”

Sorry, Cancer, you’re just going to have to wing it this go-around. Be careful out there. As the saying goes, “If the 8-Ball don’t know, don’t nobody know.”

Leo (July 23- Aug. 22)

“My sources say no.”

You’ve found yourself in that all too familiar tight spot. I don’t know who you’ve pissed off this time but let’s just say the 8-Ball’s sources all reign from the evil, demonic, satanic realm. You should be saying “oh shit” right about now.

Virgo (Aug. 23- Sept. 22)

“Concentrate and ask again.”

We all know you just had a birthday, but you’re not that old. Take your gingko biloba and concentrate. You do NOT want to anger the 8-Ball.