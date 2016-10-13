Fernandez finishes seventh at meet
Casey Muse | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0
By CASEY MUSE JR.
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Mesa CC Thunderbird Classic on Oct. 8.
The men’s team, currently ranked No. 19 in the country, finished the day with 153 total points. That total earned the Aztecs a seventh-place finish out of 10 teams.
Sophomore David Fernandez completed the 8K race in seventh place out of 80 runners. His finishing time was 26:21.8.
Fernandez’s finish is one of the best the Aztecs have seen this season.
Sophomore Armando Antonio Jr. finished in 30th place with a time of 27:48.2. Fellow sophomore Nick Hald finished in 40th with a time of 28:33.4.
On the women’s side of competition, the Aztecs finished sixth out of seven teams with 141 total points.
Sophomore Samantha Felzien had another solid race. She earned a 13th place finish in the women’s 5K out of 69 runners. Her finishing time was 19:14.2.
Freshman Alondra Carrasco earned 41st place with a time of 21:29.9, and fellow freshman Arianna Roche finished in 44th place with a time of 21:59.1.
Head coach Greg Wenneborg looks to prepare the PCC runners for upcoming championship meets in Glendale, Arizona, and El Dorado, Kansas.
Filed Under: Cross Country • Sports
About the Author: