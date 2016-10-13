Farm hosts Marana Pumpkin Patch and Festival

Eddie Celaya | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

By ROBYN ZELICKSON

My worst nightmare had come true. I was lost in the corn maze at Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival with my 9-year-old grandson.

Chase had been certain we could find our way through the maze. After 20 minutes, his confidence began to waver. After 45 minutes, he sat down and declared we were lost.

Luckily, he had brought along the map of the maze. Along with the diagram, there’s a phone number listed. Call the number and Wayne Homeier will come to save the day.

“I mowed this maze and I know it like the back of my hand,” Homeier said as he led us to the exit.

Thankfully rescued, we went on our way to explore the farm and enjoy a myriad of other activities.

The 4,000-acre Post Farms will host the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival through Oct. 30.

Admission includes a wagon ride to the 50-acre pumpkin patch. Choose the perfect pumpkin to take home for 50 cents per pound. Most visitors leave that until the end of their day, as the ride ends close to the parking lot.

You can also ride around the farm on either a quarter-scale diesel train, or through the corn aboard a pumpkin train. Kids can ride pedal carts through either of the two corn mazes and around a farm trail.

Other kiddie activities include climbing Straw Mountain or visiting the petting zoo, which contains ponies, lambs, miniature donkeys, chickens, mini cows, pigs, baby doll sheep and goats. For $1, staff will provide a cup of food for feeding the animals.

The jumping pillow is popular with all ages. It’s similar to a trampoline but designed for 20-30 people, and the inflatable pillow allows jumpers to bounce safely. Unlimited jumping is included, in timed increments.

Not included with festival admission is a zip line ($5), pony rides ($4) or the cannons, which shoot apples or pumpkins ($1 per shot).

Breakfast, lunch and dinner choices are available at the Cattleman’s Café, which features both carnival food and healthier options such as salads and wraps.

Festival admission costs $12 plus tax per person on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission Monday through Thursday is $10 plus tax per person. Children less than 32 inches tall are free.

For information or directions, call 305-5481, email maranafarmfestivals@aol.com or visit maranapumpkinpatch.com. Plan to arrive at least one hour before closing so you’ll have time to enjoy all the fun.