Culinary students get careers cooking

Eddie Celaya | Oct 13, 2016 | Comments 0

By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO

Pots and pans clang. Timers go off. An instructor yells that the meat is too raw to serve.

This isn’t “Master Chef” with Gordon Ramsey. It’s a culinary class at Pima Community College’s Desert Vista Campus.

PCC offers two ways for students to complete culinary studies.

A Culinary Training and Development option provides a certificate upon completion. With Culinary Credit, students earn an associate of applied sciences degree in culinary arts.

CTD student Andrea Encinas already runs a home-based business baking for family and friends but wants to earn a certificate and begin selling to the public.

“I kind of wanted to pursue it a little further and go back to school after five years,” she said. “I’m in the process of opening my own bakery.”

Culinary credit student Johnathan Felix said respect for his aunt’s cooking spurred his decision to obtain a culinary degree.

“I want to own my own restaurant later,” he said. “It’s going to be another 10 years, but I’ll get there.”

Mario Diaz de Sandy, widely known as Chef Mario, said both programs concentrate on culinary arts but take different approaches. “It’s all kind of like a web that fits together,” he said.

Culinary Training and Development

CTD students clock in Monday-Thursday at 7:30 a.m., and clock out at 2:30 p.m. On Fridays, their day ends at 11:30 a.m.

“They can start any Monday, which is the beauty of that program,” Chef Mario said.

Before enrolling, applicants obtain funding, undergo an interview and sign an attendance agreement. Chef Mario personally escorts students to obtain their uniform and book.

There are numerous certificate paths students can take, ranging from a 335-hour kitchen helper course to a culinary skills fundamentals class that takes 1,000 hours.

Most options require a 160-hour internship.

“The whole idea is to get them that job while they’re still in school,” Chef Mario said.

For more information about the CTD program, call 206-5142.

Culinary Credit

In the Culinary Credit option, students attend an information session and then start traditional academic classes in the spring semester.

Many of the culinary credit instructors are also professional chefs.

Jan Osipowicz, for example, is executive corporate chef for Tucson’s Hilton El Conquistador. He received the Hilton Diamond Chef gold medal in 2007.

Student chefs might get an opportunity to work with Osipowicz at the Hilton, but only if he sees something he likes.

“I’m looking for a high level of discipline and strong work ethics, combined with book knowledge and practical hands-on experience,” he said.

Felix is one such student.

“I’m just waiting for my paperwork to push through,” he said. “I have the lead line cook position.”

For more information about the credit program, call 206-7694.

Student Culinarian Invitational

Anyone interested in culinary topics is invited to attend a free Student Culinarian Invitational on Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the commercial kitchens in the Desert Vista

Pueblo Building.

Pima instructors and other professionals will demonstrate topics ranging from ice and fruit carving to garden management.

Instructor Elizabeth B. Mikesell will coordinate the event

“It’s about exposing high school and college students to aspects of the culinary industry,” she said.

One special presenter will be master gardener Marcy Bell of ARBICO Organics.

For further information, contact Mikesell at emikesell@pima.edu or 206-5128.