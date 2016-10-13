By the numbers: Halloween

Compiled by Casey Muse Jr.

2

Halloween’s ranking as a commercial holiday in the U.S.
Only Christmas surpasses it in sales.

64

Percentage of Americans who celebrate Halloween.

74

Average dollar amount an adult spends on candy, costumes and decor.

1898

Year in which the Herman Goelitz Confectionary Company invented candy corn.

1966

Year in which “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired as TV special.

3,564

Length in feet of the world’s longest haunted house, located 80 feet below ground in an abandoned mine in Lewisburg, Ohio.

41 million

Estimated number of trick-or-treaters ages 5 to 14 in the United States.

90 million

Estimated number of pounds of chocolate sold during Halloween week.

1.9 billion

Estimated number of dollars spent on Halloween candy each year.

2.8 billion

Estimated number of dollars that party-goers spend on costumes.

131 billion

Pounds of pumpkins produced in 2014 by the top pumpkin-producing states: Illinois, California, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

 

Photo by Robyn Zelickson/Aztec Press

Source: womansday.com/life/g485/15-fascinating-halloween-facts

