Best Bets: October festivals offer fall fun

Maria Angulo | Oct 13, 2016

Compiled by Maria Angulo

Once the calendar hits October, thoughts turn to Halloween. Fall’s arrival also brings outdoor activities with nice weather. Here are some activities to consider:

Tucson TerrorFest

Oct. 13-15

If you’re a fan of scary indie movies, Tucson TerrorFest is the place for you.

TerrorFest, which bills itself as Southern Arizona’s only horror film festival, showcases premieres and exclusives at the Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Highlights include question-and-answer sessions with actors, filmmakers and special guests.

The festival will also present awards for best horror feature, best horror short, best director, best actress and best actor.

Tickets for individual screenings are $7. Festivals passes cost $25 and include a horror grab bag filled with gory delights.

Tickets are available online and at the box office.

Details: tucsonterrorfest.com

Blues Heritage Festival

Oct. 16

The Southern Arizona Blues and Heritage Foundation, a local nonprofit, hosts the festival each year with help from numerous volunteers.

This year’s lineup includes Missy Anderson, Tom Walbank, Los Lobos, and Heather “Lil Mama” Hardy with Ed Delucia.

Performances will take place at the Reid Park DeMeester Bandshell, 900 S. Randolph Way, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Ages 18 and under are admitted free.

Details: azblues.org

KFMA Fall Ball Music Festival

Oct. 16

The lineup for Tucson’s annual rock festival includes artists such as Panic! At the Disco, the Struts, Weezer, Holy White Hounds and Iration.

The festival takes place at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road, from noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at area Pizza Huts. They cost $40 cash, with an additional $2 fee for credit card payment.

Details: kfma.com/2016/08/08/fall-ball-2016

Buckelew Farm Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze

Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30

The Buckelew Farm 28th annual Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze, 17000 W. Ajo Way, continues on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride into a pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins costing 50 cents a pound. Once you choose a pumpkin, the tractor will transport you to a tent and workers will assist you in weighing the pumpkin and transporting it to your car.

Three different corn mazes with new designs cover four miles of trails that wind through 11 acres of corn.

Other activities include scavenger hunts, a petting zoo, inflatable slides and obstacles courses, pedals carts, duck races and sand mountains.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. Children under age 5 are free. Admission is $14 for groups of 10.

Details: tucsonpumpkins.com, 822-2041

Buckelew Farm’s Terror in the Corn

Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 31

Get scared in Buckelew’s haunted cornfield every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29 and on Oct. 31.

Terror in the Corn is opens after dark, from 6:30 p.m. until midnight. Children under age 12 are not allowed without an adult.

General admission is $25 for all ages, while a fast pass costs $30. You can bring your own flashlight or buy one for $5.

Details: tucsonterrorinthecorn.com, 822-2277

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Through Oct. 30



The Marana festival at 1401 N. Wentz Road costs $12 on weekends and $10 on Monday-Thursday.

The Pumpkin Patch is open Monday-Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Details: maranapumpkinpatch.com

Nightfall

Oct. 13-16, 20-23, 27-31

If you’re looking for a big scare, visit Tucson’s haunted town on any Thursday through Sunday in October, or on Halloween night.

Old Tucson, west of Gates Pass at 201 S. Kinney Road, houses Nightfall’s live shows, disturbing haunts and outrageous characters.

Nightfall warns it is not appropriate for younger people or people with medical conditions such as heart conditions, digestive disorders and phobias.

Tickets are sold at the gate. They cost $28 plus tax for ages 12 and up and $22 plus tax for ages from 9-11. Tickets are discounted to $22 plus tax for groups of 10 or more.

Details: nightfallaz.com, 883-0100

Slaughter House

Thursday-Sundays through Nov. 5

Tucson’s famous haunted houses at 1102 W. Grant Road are back and better than ever.

Slaughter House includes four haunts: the Boiler Room, Cirque du Slay, City Meats and a new demented Voodoo Bayou. There’s also a separate Zombie Apocalypse.

Ticket prices depend on the number of attractions, and can be purchased online. They cost $23 for the Zombie Apocalypse experience, $23 for the four haunted houses or $35 for all five, not including service fees.

There are no refunds. All ticket buyers must sign a liability waiver before entering.

Details: slaughterhousetucson.com, 784-2501