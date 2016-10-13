Arts Briefs
Robyn Zelickson | Oct 13, 2016
East Campus to unveil seven new sculptures
East Campus will host a Sculpture-on-Campus installation reception on Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the Courtyard. The event is free and open to the public.
Seven sculptures will be added to other works that have been installed since 2004. The new artwork will feature creations by artists Kevin Caron, Barbara Jo McLaughlin, Hector Ortega, Brain Painter, Andrew Turley and Joan Waters.
Attendees can meet the artists, take tours to see all campus sculptures and enjoy refreshments.
For more information, contact 206-7619.
-By Francisco Zapata
Chorale, College Singers plan concert Oct. 23
The Chorale and College Singers will perform a fall concert on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. in the
West Campus Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre.
Music instructor Jonathan Ng directs both mixed-voice singing groups. The Chorale is a larger chorus and the College Singers are a more select a capella choir.
The Chorale program will include:
- “Barbara Allen” by Linda Spevacek
- “Locus iste” by Anton Bruckner
- Three choruses from “Le nozze di Figaro” (“The Marriage of Figaro”) by W.A. Mozart
- “The Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera” (arranged by Ed Lojeski)
- “This Little Light of Mine” spiritual (arranged by Mark Hayes)
The College Singers will perform:
- “Ach, Weh des Leiden” and “Tanzen und springen” by Hans Leo Hassler
- “The Boatman’s Dance” by Aaron Copland
- “My Spirit Sang All Day” by Gerald Finzi
- “I Want God’s Heaven to be Mine” spiritual (arranged by Betty Jackson King)
- “Every Time I Feel the Spirit” (arranged by Bob Chilcott, former member of King’s Singers)
The evening will conclude with both groups performing together, accompanied on piano by Susan Simpson and on percussion by Tony Martin.
Their selections will feature:
- “Vive L’Amour” male chorus (arranged by Alice Parker and Robert Shaw)
- “Polly-Wolly-Doodle” choral scherzo (arranged by Gail Kubik)
- “Geographical Fugue” by Ernst Toch
- “Thanks Be To God” from “Elijah” by Felix Mendelssohn
Tickets are $6, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, PCC employees and groups.
For more information, call the box office at 206-6986 or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.
-By Robyn Zelickson
