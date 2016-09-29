THE WORD: Do you feel involved with Desert Vista?
Nick Trujillo | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0
Photos and interviews by Nicholas Trujillo at Desert Vista Campus
“The campus is really small and that’s what I like about it. It feels safe here. It feels like everyone here is more serious with what they want to do.”
Elias Lopez
Major: Welding
“I feel like I am really connected to the community but I attribute that to my job. I’m a tutor and I’m always talking with students that are coming and going.”
Edwin Renck
Major: Psychology
“I feel like I’ve had a nice foundation and I’m building on that foundation. There are so many clubs here that people can get connected with.”
Victoria Valencia
Major: Orthondontics
“I feel very connected. When I came here on my first day, I was already signed up for Student Life so it’s a very welcoming community.”
Noah Spencer
Major: Film/acting
“Really connected. I started with Student Life and that’s like the gateway to everything in the community. Plus I joined TRIO, and that really helps as well.”
Ruben Meza
Major: Engineering
