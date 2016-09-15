THE WORD: Did you have any trouble with financial aid this semester?
David Williams | Sep 15, 2016
Photos and interviews by Casey Muse Jr. and Nick Trujillo on West Campus
“The only problem I had was transferring my financial aid from Tohano O’odham (Community College) to Pima.”
Devante Howard
Major: Astronomy
“Yes, I have had to drop a class I really wanted to take because my financial aid says that it is not a transferable credit.”
Nick Roxas
Major: Liberal Arts
“When I was registering for financial aid, the system had issues processing everything.”
Sarah Roxas
Major: Liberal Arts
“It’s hard to get my parents to fill out the information and then I just forgot about it, to be honest.”
Mariana Eubanks
Major: Engineering
“I don’t qualify for financial aid. My parents make too much.”
Ja’len Edwards
Major: Business
