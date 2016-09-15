Retirees battle cancer, family tragedy
Eddie Celaya | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0
By EDDIE CELAYA
Two Pima Community College retirees have fallen on hard times and are seeking help from the community they served for so long.
David Bass
Former writing instructor David Bass was recently diagnosed with a form of terminal liver cancer.
Bass taught at PCC for nearly 29 years, mostly at the Downtown Campus. He also taught English to adult inmates in the Arizona prison system.
Rankings on the website ratemyprofessor.com award Bass a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and show he was well liked by his students.
Bass’s friends Mike and Irma Parisi have set up a gofundme page to help with living, medical and other expenses. For further information or to donate, visit gofundme.com/2fpa4ppd.
Craig Winters
Craig Winters, who retired in June as student service manager at West Campus after a 30-year career at Pima, survived a harrowing incident while traveling in an RV this summer.
The RV caught fire as Winters was driving to San Diego with his wife, Jeannie, his son, Justin, and the family’s three dogs.
Winters pulled to the side of the road and the family attempted to evacuate. However, the RV’s propane tanks exploded, severely burning Craig, Jeannie and the dogs.
Jeannie Winters, who worked as a private music and voice instructor, remains in a medically induced coma and is awaiting further surgeries.
Craig Winters has been released from the hospital but has temporarily relocated to San Diego to care for his wife.
One family dog died and the two surviving dogs, Izzy and Pandora, will continue to need treatment.
A gofundme account has been established to help with ongoing medical expenses. For further information or to donate, visit gofundme.com/2n5qm74c.
Social media editor Melina Casillas contributed to this story.
