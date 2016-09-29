PIMA NEWS
Nick Trujillo | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0
Downtown Campus to host voter registration drives
Mi Familia Vota, a group that seeks to mobilize Latino voters, will hold a series of voter registration drives at Downtown Campus in the atrium of Room CC-115.
Registrations will be Sept. 29, Oct. 4, Oct. 5 and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, contact Diego Martinez Barrera at diegom@mifamiliavota.net or call 304-4611.
-By Arlaeth Ramirez
Blood drive truck to visit West Campus on Oct. 6
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Oct. 6 at West Campus.
A Bloodmobile will be parked from 9 a.m-3 p.m. in the south parking lot area where the food trucks are usually located.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code pccwest.
-By S. Paul Bryan
Breast cancer awareness topic for brown bag series
The Northwest Campus will hold a brown bag series for Breast Cancer Awareness on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Student Life Center, Room D-201.
The free event will include a display and Powerpoint slides. Attendees will be give ribbons to help raise awareness.
For more information, contact the Student Life Center at 206-2121 or Tiffany Hastings-Kibbler at thastings@pima.edu.
-By Brittney Young
Oct. 15 event to showcase technology challenges
Pima Community College and Women in Technology will co-sponsor a science, technology, engineering and math showcase on Oct. 15 from 1-4:45 p.m. at West Campus.
Activities in the cafeteria and gym will include exhibits and interactive activities, STEM micro-workshops, a WIT panel discussion and a career exploration expo hosted by JobPath.
A Challenge Spotlight will feature five teams competing for seed funding for STEM projects they launched over the summer. Each team is made up of PCC students, faculty and staff, and business/industry mentors.
Keynote speaker Nagin Cox, a NASA/JPL engineer and U.S. State Department citizen ambassador, will talk at 3 p.m.
For further information, contact Michael Peel at mpeel@pima.edu or 904-5237.
-By S. Paul Bryan
Filed Under: News • Pima Briefs
About the Author: