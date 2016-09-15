Pima hires new police chief

Bryan Orozco | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

BY BRYAN OROZCO

Pima Community College hired Christopher Albers as chief of police effective Aug. 22, after a selection committee named him its top choice.

The position became vacant in June 2015 after former PCC police chief Manny Amado retired.

Michelle Nieuwenhuis served as acting police chief, and has returned to her previous position as commander.

In his role as police chief, Albers oversees all day-to-day operations of the PCC police department, supervising more than 75 officers, dispatchers and support staffers. He will also advise college leadership on issues related to safety and security.

Albers reports to Vice Chancellor for Facilities Bill Ward.

“We will communicate daily on matters related to his operation,” Ward said via email. “He has my full backing and confidence, and we will work together to exhibit a standard of excellence.”

Albers received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in organizational leadership from Biola University, a private Christian college in La Mirada, California.

With 23 years of law enforcement experience in higher education, Albers has held varying levels of authority.

Most recently he worked for Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston, Georgia, as a senior police officer. He previously served as chief of police for Georgia Perimeter College and as deputy chief of police at Biola University.

“Each position is different in terms of job responsibilities, but all are alike in that they require relationship building,” Albers said in an email interview.

“I don’t find the transition between responsibilities difficult,” he added. “I thrive on relationship building and interacting with people.”

Albers emphasized the importance of quality relationships.

“I am a big believer that relationships are everything but it is not just about being in relationships,” he said. “It’s about the quality of the relationships.”

As chief, Albers said the campus police department will focus on building quality relationships with “students, faculty, staff, guests and our surrounding community and first responders.”

Albers also wants a cooperative relationship with the Tucson Police Department and with TPD’s newly hired Police Chief Chris Magnus.

“I have some unique ideas that will strengthen that relationship and I look forward to presenting them to Chief Magnus,” he said.

During a public candidate forum held last spring, Albers called PCC’s lack of staff and equipment a significant issue.

He repeated that emphasis during the email interview.

“My number one priority as I enter this position is staffing,” he said. “However, like any other institution of higher learning, we are limited in what we can do by funding.”

Ward said the college is currently reviewing additional sites for possible installment of technology, such as the security cameras previously installed at the Downtown Campus and at the Maintenance and Security facility.

“The chief will be responsible for managing his budget, which includes staffing and resources,” Ward said.

Albers is experienced in strategic planning, disaster preparedness and community policing.

He plans to create new campus initiatives and will continue existing programs such as Rape Aggression Defense, also known as RAD. Pima implemented RAD instruction last year.

“RAD will remain at Pima as long as I am here,” Albers said. “You can be assured that our department will remain engaged with the community and will continue to look for opportunities to better meet the needs of the college.”

Examples of similar community-centered programs include outreach to the elderly and to the LGBT community, Albers said. He also plans to provide seminars in personal safety.