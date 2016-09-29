Nursing group plans fundraisers
Nick Trujillo | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0
By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO
The Student Nursing Association of Pima is holding a series of fundraisers to pay for a Pinning Ceremony.
Each year’s nursing graduates must generate funds to finance the ceremony.
“I witnessed it once and it’s kind of tear jerking,” SNAP public relations officer Kyyrstyn Schuldt said of the ceremony. “Your instructors are there and they’re welcoming you into the fold of being a nurse.”
In addition to raising funds, SNAP sponsors events to promote the organization for students who might want to try nursing.
“The goal of our association is to support the students, reach out to the community, do community-building activities, and things like that,” Schuldt said.
Upcoming events include an AIDS Walk at Reid Park, multiple bake sales and a Bra Pong.
SNAP will host its Bra Pong on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the courtyard of West Campus building D. The event, designed to support breast cancer awareness, will give students an opportunity to play a non-alcoholic version of “beer pong” using bra cups
