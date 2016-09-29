Instructor talks will reveal insider tips of their trades

Nick Trujillo | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0

By KATELYN ROBERTS

Trying to convince a professional photojournalist, psychology instructor and automotive guru to reveal tips of their trades might feel like a hopeless endeavor.

Pima Community College’s free 2016 Fall Speakers’ Series will make those worlds available to guests during three talks.

Each presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the PCC District Office Community Board Room, located in Building C at 4905 E. Broadway Blvd. Light refreshments will be available.

The series opens Oct. 4 with a presentation by Cynthia Lancaster, lead faculty for the journalism department. She will discuss “Ten Ways to Improve Your Photography” from her photojournalism textbook.

Lancaster teaches photojournalism and other journalism subjects at West Campus, and has been the faculty adviser for the Aztec Press student newspaper since 2007. She received an Outstanding Faculty of the Year award in 2013.

She spent more than three decades working as a reporter, editor and photojournalist in Arizona and Texas.

Her freelance photography has been featured in travel section cover stories in publications such as the Los Angeles Times and Dallas Morning News.

Lancaster wrote her e-textbook while on sabbatical in Fall 2015, because she couldn’t find any decent photojournalism books for her classes.

“I’ve taught photojournalism for more than 10 years, and I compiled my material into a textbook,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster’s talk will focus on photojournalism as opposed to art photography. Topics will include learning to see visually and telling stories through photography.

She’ll also share technical and creative tips for all skill levels.

“It should appeal to all levels from beginning to advanced photographers,” she said.

The series continues Nov. 1 with psychology instructor Olga Carranza presenting a talk on “Staying Present and Purposeful in a Dynamic Classroom.”

Carranza earned her Ph.D. in psychology and will present new research on teaching students with different learning styles.

The series concludes Dec. 6 with Pima automotive technology instructor Skylar Webb’s “Truths and Myths of Auto Repair.”

Webb will provide tips on finding a solid repair shop and avoiding overpriced car costs. He’ll also offer his perspective on the automotive industry.

For more information about the Speakers’ Series, call 206-4500.