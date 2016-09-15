Guns not the answer to campus violence

Paul Bryan | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 1

By TRAVIS BRAASCH

There might be a noticeable change among students attending the University of Texas at Austin this fall. Many will be carrying concealed firearms.

The Campus Carry law, which narrowly passed the Texas legislature, allows students attending state universities to carry handguns to classes and around campus. The only exceptions are designated sensitive areas such as mental health clinics.

UT has a bloody history with guns. In 1966, engineering student Charles Whitman blockaded himself in a clock tower with a sniper rifle. He killed 16 classmates while wounding 32 more.

In 2010, Colton Tooley unloaded an AK47 assault rifle before turning the gun on himself.

Some Texas students feel the new Open Carry law will provide a sense of comfort but many feel that having more guns on campus is not the answer.

On the first day of the new semester, thousands of students protested the law by brandishing large sex toys to point out the absurdity of being allowed to carry handguns at school while sex toys are banned.

Allowing students to freely carry firearms may add to the already growing anxiety caused by the thought of a violent event, due to the rapidly growing number of shootings on school campuses.

A large number of UT students have spoken out, saying they would feel even less safe in class knowing any student may be carrying a gun. They also argue it would limit their ability to speak freely about heated or divided topics.

Minority groups such as LGBT students already face hate and discrimination from fellow classmates. Having guns on campus would make them feel that speaking out against certain topics could result in more than just a verbal assault.

Having a small sense of security for those who wish to carry guns should not come before students feeling safe to be themselves on campus.

Another issue facing those in favor of the Open Carry law is being prepared to fire a gun in the heat of the moment if something does happen.

It takes both physical and mental training to fire a gun. I would not want to risk being shot by a classmate who has inadequate training.

Instead of relying on a fellow student to protect me in the case of an emergency, I would rather rely on the campus police force we have at our disposal.