FROM THE EDDIE-TOR: Welcome to our new-look Aztec Press

Nick Trujillo | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0

By EDDIE CELAYA

By now, I’m sure (I hope) you’ve recognized the new change.

No, not the addition of Michael Strahan to the “Good Morning America” cast. Our new front-page masthead and layout. We think it looks great, and we think you’ll like it.

We decided last semester to totally change the look of our front page, but the change-over’s true mother is co-photo editor Kate Roberts.

Other than being named after Tucson’s best breakfast diner, Kate happens to be a hell of a photog, writer and InDesign layout whiz.

We greatly appreciate her contributions, along with fellow co-photo editor Ashley Munoz. Their work will be on display throughout the rest of the semester (at least).

Keen readers will notice our retooling didn’t stop with the new front-page layout and aesthetics. It continues all the way through to the back page.

The Aztec Press will emphasize storytelling photography that involves you, the reader, with the each of the college’s six campuses and the larger Tucson community.

Our news coverage, under the editorship of Micheal Romero, aims to provide you the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of issues affecting Pima.

We strive to bring the perspective of the student as well as faculty and administration into all of our stories.

The Aztec Press will also bring a harder edge with opinions and editorials, as evidenced by our appointing of newsroom legend and jack-of-all-trades S. Paul Bryan to editorship of the opinion and insight pages.

Speaking of Bryan, we hope you’ll write in with questions to his new love, sex and relationships advice column, “Pretty Tied Up.” If not, you’ll be treated to all the looney, debased questions the editorial staff can come up with. Save yourselves.

D.R. Williams will oversee the spotlight section, which showcases a variety of topics. For arts and entertainment, Travis Braasch will make sure your bi-weekly cultural interests are satiated.

Under the editorship of Casey Muse Jr., we’ve repackaged sports stories in user-friendly ways. Our coverage of the college’s sports teams is more comprehensive than any other publication.

Then there’s social media. While we’ve had a presence on the internet, we’re increasing that footprint exponentially.

With new Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts, an improved Facebook page and more emphasis on our website, the Aztec Press is now all-in thanks to the efforts of Melina Casillas, social media maven.

None of this is possible without our reporters, photographers and copy editors struggling through school and work schedules to meet deadline. And of course nothing would get done without our matriarch, faculty adviser Cynthia Lancaster.

Like us on our many millennial-friendly online platforms. Visit our aztecpressonline.com website and leave a comment. Heck, write us a letter and send it by USPS. Just make sure you pick up a copy and read the new, improved Aztec Press.