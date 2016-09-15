FROM THE EDDIE-TOR: Dive right in to lifelong learning

Eddie Celaya | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

By EDDIE CELAYA

If you saw me around Tucson this summer, congratulations! You probably learned how to float on your back and swim enough to keep you and your family off the evening news.

See, I work as a swim teacher/instructor/coach/guru during the summer.

Since I’m pretty good at it, I’ve moved up the swimming food chain from working in city pools, to working in community pools, all the way to working in rich Republican’s backyard pools. It’s a great gig.

Now, as much as I love imparting lifelong skills to kids from 1 to 92, I couldn’t be happier to get back to the daily grind of school.

Sure, it’s annoying having to wake myself at the crack of noon to attend some class about how life came to be, but it beats the hell out of the alternative: teaching swimming to pissed-off 4-year-olds.

And that’s a best-case scenario. My pissed-off 4-year-old could very easily be laying tile, landscaping or painting houses in African safari-like heat. After all, hell is personalized.

That’s not to say that being a swim teacher, painter or landscaper is a bad job or something to look down on. On the contrary, society should look with admiration at those who carry out such tasks.

But…

If you’re like me, (god, I hope not) being in one of the above-listed professions can definitely pay your bills and get you through life. But it probably can’t satisfy an intellectual itch to learn and do more.

That’s where Pima Community College comes in.

A year ago, I was just (re)enrolling here at PCC, not knowing what I wanted to do with my life other than not live in a pool for eight hours a day. That and one other thing: I had an insatiable urge to say something.

An English class here, a few journalism classes there, a little encouragement from instructors and what do you know? That insatiable urge to say something has been weaponized and put to good use.

None of that would be possible without PCC and the amazing instructors I’ve had. Had a semester of classes been more cost prohibitive, or the staff not as welcoming, I’d probably be teaching backstroke right now.

As a matter of fact, I know I would.

That scenario played out at another, more Maricopa-y community college. At age 25, I thought for sure I would be teaching crying children my whole life. Not a death sentence surely, but it felt like a life sentence.

However, here at PCC, I’ve got a new lease. My instructors have guided and directed me down a path where I utilize my talents and skills not just to teach others, but to reach others.

Those talents and skills were always within me. They just needed to be nurtured through (here’s the theme) education.

So wake up for that 8 a.m. class. Take that extra course. Make yourself a little uncomfortable.

Education isn’t just 2+2=4 or subject-verb agreements. More practically, education is learning about yourself and what life you want to make out of the skills you have.

Simply put, education is where your innate talents and skills go to be stretched, tested and (hopefully) strengthened.

Good luck getting stronger this semester.