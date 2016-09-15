For whom should I vote?

Paul Bryan | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

By MICHEAL ROMERO

This November, I plan to fulfill my duty as an American and cast my vote in the presidential election.

I turned 18 in the middle of Obama’s second term and, while I would have chosen him, I had no say in the matter. Now, I’d like to help pick the next leader of my country.

However, I am at somewhat of an impasse. All of my choices seem negative. As a pretty uninformed voter, I’m basing what I know off of news articles that find their way to me.

That almost always means that either Trump has yelled nonsense and said “some people are saying” about whatever, or Hillary won’t see her day in court for whatever exactly happened with those emails and constant comments about the Clinton Foundation’s sketchy donors.

The last thing I want to do is throw away my vote to that nonsense third-party Libertarian/Green guy/lady, because they won’t ever win and it would be as much of a waste as not voting.

Either the Donald or America’s third favorite Clinton will take it, and I’d rather pick the less of two evils. There’s no point in trying to act like I’m better than everyone with the “Well, I voted for the third guy…” line.

I do need to inform myself more. That’s what being an adult is all about, right? Ignorance is bliss and you don’t get to be blissful when you grow up. You graduate, you get a job and then you die.

I guess I have to do my own digging because the positive simply doesn’t sell or get views. The negative does and that’s why we’re being pumped with whatever can be spun by outlets to put down both candidates.

Maybe I’ll pick the brash guy who speaks his mind and wants to put up a wall that would aim to make it harder than it already is for people like my grandfather who wish to immigrate to this country.

Or perhaps I’ll cast my vote for the United States’ former First Lady to take the top spot and run this joint like papa Bill did.

Hopefully, I’ll figure it out by November. I really think it’s important that no matter who you decide to pick, you go out and pick someone. Imagine if you lived somewhere else that had a dictator who picked himself to lead.

In America, you get to decide who you want to be your dictator.

Romero is excited to be voting this November. He just wishes the choice was clear for him.