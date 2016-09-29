FOOTBALL: Pima survives early season test

Eddie Celaya | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0

By CASEY MUSE JR

The Pima Community College football team played an extremely tight contest against Scottsdale Community College on Sept. 18, ultimately pulling out a one-point win.

Each team traded blows in the high-scoring 34-33 game.

The Aztecs (2-1, 1-1 in ACCAC) heavily utilized the passing game to stay competitive.

Freshman quarterback Justin Martin added another good stat line to his repertoire, throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Martin critiqued his performance as “good but it could have been better” during a post-game interview.

“Holding onto the ball is something that I’ll be focusing on this week when preparing for Eastern,” he said.

Martin threw one interception and the offense found it difficult to maintain possession at times, but the Aztecs still found a way.

“Tonight’s win feels good because we did it as a team,” Martin said. “We didn’t give up and we just kept fighting.”

Freshman Jalen Edwards was Martin’s favorite target, catching two deep touchdown passes for a total of 157 yards. Edwards’ second score ended up being the go-ahead game winner with just under six minutes to play.

Turnovers set the tone for the game, with Pima committing six. The Aztec defense forced Scottsdale into three turnovers in the second half to even things out.

Two Pima players stirred conversation by kneeling during the national anthem before the game, a move likely inspired by similar protests by professional athletes in recent weeks.

Neither player could be reached for comment but their message was loud and clear. Many will be watching to see if the protests continue during future games.

PCC will have some time off before returning to the field for a home game against Eastern Arizona College on Oct. 8.

The team will host a new family-friendly event, Aztecs Spirit Night. Admission to the game will be free for all PCC students and employees with a Pima ID. The first 100 attendees will receive a special gift.

Activities will include a jumping castle, halftime activities and a U.S. Marines pull-up challenge.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Mark your calendars and arrive early to get a head start participating in the extra activities.

ON DECK

Oct. 8: Eastern Arizona College, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Snow College, Ephraim, Utah, 1 p.m.