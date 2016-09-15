Education: Quantity or quality?

Paul Bryan | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

By JERRY H. GILL

What would we think if after a Beethoven concert different people stood and hollered out “7” or “9”?

Or if, as you walked through an art museum, various people were muttering “definitely a 10” or “only a 6” as they stood before a Rembrandt or Picasso?

Or, at the classics bookstore, “Plato’s Republic” was advertised as “clearly an 8” or “perhaps even a 10”?

Pretty weird, huh?

Well, this is what we see happening in higher education. Over my 50 years as a college professor, I have watched the steady drift of official student evaluations from emphasizing quality to emphasizing quantification.

The basic assumption has become that all student learning can and must be evaluated according to a numerical standard. I find this irrational as well as counterproductive.

Real education has to do with the dynamic interaction of students, along with professors, with ideas and values. As a process, it cannot be quantified.

It used to be that professors were hired because they were experts in their fields and would be able to discern the difference between a high quality student effort and one that was not as high.

Granted, the differences between an “A” grade and a “B” grade were sometimes subtle, so “pluses” and “minuses” were introduced to cover this subtlety. It went along like this without much ado.

In recent years there has been a drift, if not now a stampede, toward requiring professors to quantify all of their judgments of student efforts. A student painting, composition or essay must be given a numerical value, presumably in order to justify the grade given by the professor.

Professors were once thought of as, and expected to be, experts in their fields. They could judge between an “A” effort and one of less quality.

Today, however, they are increasingly thought of as mere employees who fill out forms, track attendance and assign numbers to student efforts.

In this way, the college or university can justify its “product” to the outside world.

I find this trend deeply disturbing. It is demeaning, both to the professors and to the students. It takes the role of quality out of the educational process and reduces it to bookkeeping and “bean counting.”

Real education seeks to engage students concerning big ideas, great moral virtues and rich creative efforts.

It is very difficult, if not impossible, to achieve these goals within an organizational system that increasingly seeks to reduce qualitative efforts to quantitative “outcomes” within a number of checked boxes.

I would hope that those in charge of our institutions of higher learning will rethink the direction higher education is taking and once again honor the qualitative dimension of learning.

Jerry Gill, Ph.D., teaches philosophy, religious studies and humanities at Pima Community College.