CROSS COUNTRY: Teams earn fourth place at conference competition
Eddie Celaya | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0
By CASEY MUSE JR
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s cross country teams each finished fourth at the ACCAC cross country championships on Sept. 23 at Villago Park in Casa Grande.
In the men’s competition, sophomore David Fernandez accomplished the best finish for the Aztecs in the 8K race, placing seventh out of 48 runners with a time of 26:34.2. Fernandez’s effort earned him first team All-ACCAC honors.
Sophomore Armando Antonio Jr. earned second-team All-ACCAC honors with a 15th place finish and a time of 27:47.1.
Freshman Alonso Sodari earned All-ACCAC honorable mention with a 17th place finish and time of 27:59.0. Sophomore Nick Hald finished in 27th place.
The Aztec men had a team score of 89 points.
On the women’s side, sophomore Samantha Felzien was Pima’s top runner. She finished in sixth place out of 41 runners with a time of 19:09.9 in the 5K. Her performance earned her first team All-ACCAC.
Freshman Alondra Carrasco finished the race in 25th place with a time of 22:04.1. Fellow freshman Erika Rios finished in 27th with a time of 22:15.6.
The Aztec women had a team score of 109 points.
Both teams have some time off before competing again Oct. 8.
The Pima teams also finished in fourth place overall out of five teams at the Dave Murray Invitational held Sept. 16 at the Randolph North Golf Course in Tucson.
Felzien earned the best finish in the 4K at 30th with a time of 16:19.1. Carrasco finished in 38th with a time of 17:55.3.
Freshman runners Erika Rios, Arianna Roche and Monique Ochoa finished in 41st, 42nd and 44th place.
For the men, Fernandez earned the top finish for the Aztecs at 23rd out of 47 and a time of 20:27.5.
Antonio Jr. finished the race in 30th place with a time 21:19.7.
Sodari and fellow freshman Gerrit Ralston finished in 37th and 38th place respectively.
ON DECK
Oct. 8: Thunderbird Classic, Mesa CC. Women’s race 7 a.m., men’s race 7:45 a.m.
Oct. 14: Mount SAC CC Invitational, Mount San Antonio CC, Walnut, California. Women’s race 10 a.m., men’s race 10:45 a.m.
