Katelyn Roberts | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

Fall in love with these September events

Compiled by Katelyn Roberts

With the anticipation of crisper air and lower temperatures, September offers a selection of cultural festivals and special events sure to please everyone from beer connoisseurs to theater buffs.

Arizona Underground Film Festival

Sept. 16-24

Arizona Underground Film Festival will screen international and local independent movies for its ninth straight year at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress.

A pass for every movie is $45. Admission for an individual screening costs $8.

Founder and festival director David Pike says he’s particularly excited about a documentary on UFO abductee Travis Walton. After the documentary screens on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m., Walton will conduct a question-and-answer session and a book signing.

Details: Azundergroundfilmfest.com

Tucson Beer Cup

Sept. 17

Ten local breweries will compete for Best Flagship Beer at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Competition begins at 6 p.m. among 1055, 1912, Barrio, Borderlands, Catalina, Dragoon, Iron Johns, Nimbus, Pueblo Vida and Sentinel Peak.

Participants must be age 21 and up. General admission tickets costing $25 provide tastes of every beer and tasty snacks. If you spring for $50 VIP tickets, you’ll get more beer and can enjoy an expanded VIP buffet.

Tickets are $15 for selfless and sober designated drivers.

Details: hotelcongress.com, 622-8848

Tucson Greek Festival

Sept. 22-25

The Tucson Greek Festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary with dance performances, live music, special guests and, heaps of Greek food and beverages for sale. The festival takes place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Admission is $3. Admission and raffle tickets can be purchased online.

Details: tucsongreekfest.com, 888-0505

“Nogales”

Through Sept. 25

Playgoers have an opportunity to take a visual journey through border culture as Borderlands Theater hosts Richard Montoya’s “Nogales” at the Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Weekday tickets cost $12 for general admission and $7 for students, while weekend tickets are $26 for general admission and $14 for students. Senior discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 882-7406.

Details: borderlandstheater.org, 882-7406

Mount Lemmon Oktoberfest

Sept. 17-Oct. 9

Beginning on Sept. 17, and continuing every weekend through Oct. 9, Mount Lemmon Ski Valley will host “Tucson’s most authentic Oktoberfest.” Expect traditional German eats, live German music and, of course, German beer!

Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase. Ski lift rides will also be available.

Keep your pet at home unless it’s a service animal.

Details: skithelemmon.com