AZTEC CALENDAR: Sept. 29-Oct. 12
Tucson Events
Through Oct. 9: Mount Lemmon Oktoberfest, Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 Ski Run Road. Monday, Thursday, Friday 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: skithelemmon.com
Through Nov. 13: “Frankenstein,” The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.; Friday, Saturday: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Sunday: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $18.95 Details: thegaslighttheatre.com
Through Oct. 30: Mini Time Machine-Jean Leroy’s Buzzard Creek Ghost Town, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., closed Mondays. $9. Details: theminitimemachine.org
Sept. 29-Oct. 31: Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Thursday 6-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 p.m.-midnight; Sunday 6-10 p.m., Halloween night 6-10 p.m. $28 plus tax. Details: nightfallaz.com
Sept. 30: Tucson Pride on Parade, Fourth Avenue and Second Street, 7-8 p.m., $12 at gate, $10 for students, seniors & military. Details: tucsonpride.org
Oct. 1: Tucson Pride in the Park, Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, noon-sunset. $12 at gate and $10 for students, seniors & military. Details: tucsonpride.org
Oct. 1-2: Oro Valley Music Festival, 955 W. Vistoso Highlands Drive. Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. $85. Details: orovalleymusicfestival.com
Oct. 7-9: Tucson Meet Yourself, Downtown Tucson, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Details: tucsonmeetyourself.org
Oct. 10-May 31, 2017: Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life, Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Daily 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $9-$13 adult; $8-$12 senior/military; $5-$7.50 children 4-17. Details: tucsonbotanical.org
Movie Openings
Theater releases
Sept. 29
“Deep Water Horizon”
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
“Masterminds”
“American Denial”
Oct. 7
“The Greasy Strangler”
“Voyage of Time”
“The Birth of a Nation”
“The Girl on the Train”
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Oct. 11
“Shin Godzilla”
Oct. 12
F“Tower”
“Good Kids”
DVD/ Blu-Ray Releases
Oct. 4
“Stephen King’s IT”
“The Demolisher”
“Joshy”
“Swiss Army Man”
“Into the Forest”
“The Mind’s Eye”
“Complete Unknown”
“The Purge: Election Year”
“American Horror Story: Hotel”
“X-Men Apocalypse”
“Breaking Bad: The Complete Series”
“The Shining”
Oct. 11
“Pan’s Labyrinth”
“Boiling Point”
“Blood Father”
“Ice Age: Collision Course”
“The Legend of Tarzan”
“Ghostbusters”
“Carrie”
“The Thing”
Live Music
Sept. 30: Pride! At the Rilato, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., 8 p.m. $15-$50. Details: rialtotheatre.com
Oct. 1: SiriusXM Presents The Summer Set – Made For You Tour 2016, The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 8 p.m., $17-$20. Details: rocktucson.com
Oct. 3: City and Colour, Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m. $30-$45. Details: rialtotheatre.com
Oct. 4: St. Lucia, Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Details: rialtotheatre.com
Oct. 6: The Head and the Heart, Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., 6:30 p.m., $37 – $84, Details: foxtheatre.org
Oct. 6: Hippie Sabotage, Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$65. Details: rialtotheatre.com
Oct. 9: Chris Young, AVA Amphitheatre, 5655 W. Valencia Road, 7 p.m. $25-$65. Details: casinodelsol.com
Oct. 9: Awolnation, Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $25 – $155. Details: rialtotheatre.com
PIMA HOME SPORTS
Sept. 24: Men’s soccer vs. Paradise Valley CC, Kino North Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Sept.24: Women’s soccer vs. Paradise Valley CC, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sept.28: Volleyball vs. Mesa CC, West Campus gym, 7 p.m.
Oct.4: Men’s soccer vs. Yavapai College, Kino North Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Oct.4: Women’s soccer vs. Cochise College, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct.5: Volleyball vs. Phoenix College, West Campus gym, 7 p.m.
Oct.6: Men’s soccer vs. Scottsdale CC, Kino North Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Oct.6: Women’s soccer, vs. Scottsdale CC, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct.7: Volleyball vs. Scottsdale CC, Pima West Campus, 7 p.m.
Oct.8: Football vs. Eastern Arizona College, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct.11: Men’s Soccer vs Chandler-Gilbert CC, Kino North Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Oct.11: Women’s soccer vs Chandler-Gilbert CC, Kino North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Campus events
Through Oct. 15: Hispanic Heritage Month, Northwest Campus, D-201, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: 206-2121
Sept. 29, Oct. 4, Oct. 5, Oct. 10: Mi Familia Vota voter registration, Downtown Campus, CC-115, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: 304-4611
Sept. 30: Tucson, Clean and Beautiful, Desert Vista Campus, Student Life room, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Details: 206-5026
Oct. 4: Breast Cancer Awareness Brown Bag Series, Northwest Campus, D-201, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Details: 206-2121
Oct. 6: Blood Drive, West Campus south parking lot, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details: redcrossblood.org
Oct. 6: National Depression and Mental Health Screening: Desert Vista Campus, counselor’s office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: 206-5026
Oct.12: Healthy Relationship “Tea consent,” Northwest Campus, D-201, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Details: 206-2121
