“FRIDA KAHLO: ART, GARDEN, LIFE” Tucson Botanical Gardens lands major exhibit

Eddie Celaya | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0

By ROBYN ZELICKSON

On a sunny September Saturday, a construction crew from Pima Community College gathers in the Children’s Garden at Tucson Botanical Gardens to reconstruct a blockbuster exhibit.

As the men labor in the hot sun, layers of a famous pyramid associated with artist Frida Kahlo appear.

Exhibit curator David Klanderman sits in the shade on a piece of the pyramid’s top layer, watching with great enthusiasm as the structure takes shape.

“PCC is making it happen,” he says.

Tucson will be the only location in the United States outside of New York City to display “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life.” It opens to the public on Oct. 10 and will run until May 31, 2017.

The exhibit, which was transported from the New York Botanical Gardens, needed reconstruction after its long journey in a 54-foot truck. The Tucson exhibit will offer cultural experiences including lectures, photography, poetry, food and music.

PCC performing arts volunteers helping with the project include advanced program coordinator Todd Poelstra, theater technical director Anthony Richards, instructional faculty member Patrick Lawless and adjunct faculty member Hoge Day.

They’ve enjoyed support from Klanderman, from Tucson Botanical Garden’s staff and gala committee, and from exhibit designer Scott Pask.

Pask, a Tony Award-winning Broadway stage designer who graduated from the University of Arizona, lives part time in Tucson.

The “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life” exhibit was on display at the New York Botanical Gardens in 2015 from May until December. It included presentations of art, poetry and lectures that gave historical and cultural context to Kahlo’s life and work.

In Tucson, a lecture series co-sponsored by PCC will include instructional faculty member Guadalupe Cruikshank giving a special lecture “The Popol Vuh: The Sacred Stories of the Maya,” which references the creation story of the Maya in relation to Kahlo’s work.

Cruikshank will speak on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Tucson Botanical Gardens. Other talks will take place from Oct. 13 through April 13. (See sidebar for complete schedule.)

A treasured artist

Kahlo was a Mexican artist whose work has strong connections to nature and the natural cycles of Meso-American culture. She was raised in a home known as “La Casa Azul” or The Blue House.

She married painter Diego Rivera at age 22. The two remained in La Casa Azul, though Rivera sometimes lived in a separate dwelling during turbulent times in their relationship. Kahlo lived in La Casa Azul until her death in 1954.

Pask traveled to Mexico City and visited La Casa Azul to recreate some features of the home for “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life.”

However, the heart of the exhibit is a recreation of a pyramid that Rivera built in 1937.

In its original form, the pyramid was home to Kahlo and Rivera’s collection of pre-Columbian art. The Tucson exhibit recreation will display an assortment of cacti and succulents native to the Sonoran desert.

A tale of serendipity

The story of how “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life” came to Tucson is a true tale of serendipity.

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences awarded New York Botanical Gardens a grant in 2014 to create a new exhibit based on Kahlo’s art.

Karen Daubmann, NYBG associate vice president for exhibitions and public engagement, shared the good news with colleague Michelle Conklin, executive director of Tucson Botanical Gardens.

During ongoing discussions, Conklin often expressed her desire to bring the exhibit to Tucson because it was such a perfect fit for southern Arizona’s landscape and cultural heritage.

Conklin’s persistence was rewarded in September 2015, when she received a call that led her to view the exhibit in New York. Last January, select pieces of “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life” arrived at a PCC warehouse.

As a result, exhibit construction is now well underway and Pask is enthusiastic about the results.

“I am so thrilled that the exhibition, especially the pyramid, will be experienced not only in my home of Arizona but in an outdoor garden setting,” he said.

Gala kickoff

Current TBG members and new members who join by Oct. 3 can purchase tickets to a gala titled “A Butterfly Affaire: A Night at Casa Azul” at the Gardens on Oct. 9 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information on the gala, call TBG at 326-9686 or visit tucsonbotanical.org/event/butterfly-affaire-night-casa-azul.

FYI

“Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life”

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Oct. 10-May 31, 2017

Hours: Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat-Sun, 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Last admission at 3:30 p.m.

Admission: October-May – $13 adults; $12 students, seniors, military; $7.50 children

Phone: 326-9686

Website: tucsonbotanical.org

Lectures series runs through April

Cultural experiences in Tucson include a lecture series called “Frida’s Roots: Frida Kahlo’s Cultural, Artistic and Botanical Influences.”

The series, presented by Tucson Botanical Gardens and Pima Community College, is co-sponsored by Kathy Alexander and Paul Lindsey.

PCC will host a free talk on “Frida Kahlo as Subject and Object in Contemporary Art” on Friday, Feb. 3, at the District Office, 4905 E. Broadway Blvd.

All other lectures will take place at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost per lecture is $10, or $8 for TBG members.

Thursday, Oct. 13

“To Follow Nature in Her Walks: Botanical Inspiration in Art”

Thursday, Oct. 27

“Fridas of Film: Women Directors in Mexico”

Thursday, Dec. 1

“Kahlo’s Casa Azul”

Thursday, Dec. 8

“Understanding Mexican History through Frida Kahlo and Her Art”

Thursday, Jan. 12

“Face to Face with Frida”

Thursday, Jan. 26

“The Evolution of Archetypes and Identity in the Corridos of the Borderlands”

Friday, Feb. 3

“Frida Kahlo as Subject and Object in Contemporary Art”

This free talk will be held at the PCC District Office, 4905 E. Broadway Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 9

“The Popol Vuh: The Sacred Stories of the Maya”

Thursday, March 9

“Frida: She Wore It Her Way”

Thursday, March 23

“Getting to Know Frida”

Thursday, April 13

“Frida Kahlo and the Revolutionary Art Crowd in Mexico”