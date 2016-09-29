Patriotism a dangerous concept

Eddie Celaya | Sep 29, 2016 | Comments 0

The crying children of our race should own the patriotic, nationalistic and tribal thoughts, and keep them there because it becomes an impediment to the evolutionary process when dragged into adulthood.

Patriotism is especially ugly, childish and ridiculously dangerous when displayed by a superpower.

Nationalism has done more to pile high the dead bodies of millions of human beings in the last few hundred years than anything else. Yes, even more than the colossal killer, religion.

The prey of colonialism, from the Congo to the Philippines and elsewhere in between, all fell to their knees while looking down nationalism’s barrel.

World War I and II saw mass graves filled with many a man, woman and child thanks to witless nationalism.

Hitler and Mussolini and Imperial Japan brought nationalism to rock-bottom (or to the top, depending on whom you ask).

When mentioning the names of Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot, of course you’re thinking communism. But don’t forget the other, more evil, “ism” these rulers and their countrymen lived by: nationalism.

The entire planet was damn-near annihilated during the Cuban Missile Crisis … because of nationalism.

Over the last 15 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and many other countries, hundreds of thousands of people have died because of superpower United States of America and its policies regarding, ultimately, patriotism and nationalism.

We Americans thought it appropriate to impose ourselves, without just cause, on several other countries.

We used the excuse of patriotism, cloaked in George W’s, and then Obama’s, brand of enthusiastic militarism.

When my fellow Americans respond to what they typically call my “lack of patriotism” (or the often angry, “if you don’t love it, leave it” declaration) by stating that this is still the greatest country in the world, I feel the strong need to ask why.

Patriotic American: We are the greatest country because we have tens of thousands of nuclear weapons.

Me: No, my friend, that just makes us dangerously powerful, with the ability to destroy the Earth. Yeah, Earth, where all of us humans live.

Patriotic American: Well, we’re the greatest country because we have soldiers stationed in more than 120 countries. We make the world a safer place.

Me: No sir, that just makes us an empire. You know, like the other empires throughout history, only worse.

You can imagine how long that pointless conversation can drone on. It usually, but not always, ends with Mr./Mrs. Patriotic leaving the conversation in a frustrated huff.

Look, love of country isn’t natural. It’s not something you’re born with.

It’s a forced, implanted type of false love, imposed by coercion throughout your entire life at home, at school, on TV, at church and, of course, during your “my team must win for God and country or else” sporting events.

The greatest books I’ve read, the most entertaining and thought-provoking artistic, athletic and educational experiences of my life, were not all American (nor all-American). Some were, some were not.

Countless significant influences in my life, and my fellow Americans’ lives, have come from both inside and outside of our borders.

This knowledge, this simple understanding, convinces me that internationalism and humanism are the highest and most quintessential forms of patriotism.