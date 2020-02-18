11 games in,Aztecs remain undefeated

The hits keep on coming for the Pima Community College baseball team as the Aztecs have started the season on fire, stinging together an 11-0 record at home to start the season. The Aztecs would sweep the El Paso Community College Tejanos in their four game set taking both Friday and Saturday double-headers, outscoring the Tejanos 38-9.

Pima vs. El Paso Community College

Saturday Feb. 8 – Game 1, Pima 13-5

The Aztecs found themselves behind, coming into the fifth inning 5-4. The bats came alive as Pima tacked on six runs that inning. Freshman Marcel Bachelier hit the go ahead RBI single to bring in freshman Alex Kelch as the Aztecs jumped ahead 6-5.

Later in the inning, Sophomore Armando Aguilar hit a bases clearing three-run RBI double. He would later score on a wild pitch to make it 10-5. Angel Castillo picked up the win, throwing the last scoreless three innings. This relieved Jimmy Gamboa who started the first four innings, giving up five runs. Only two of those were earned.

Saturday Feb. 8 – Game 1, Pima 10-2

The Aztecs jumped ahead early, scoring four in the second inning and never looking back. They took the victory 10-2. Pima Southpaw John Dormanen picked up his third win of the season, throwing five scoreless inning in and improving his season ERA to an impressive 0.56

Friday- Feb. 7 – Game 1, Pima 5-0

Pima pulled out a hard 5-2 win in one of their Friday double header games against the Tejanos. Pima broke a 2-2 tie ballgame. With a bases loaded, the bases were cleared double by Freshmen Ajay Ram in the fifth inning.

Friday Feb. 7 – Game 2, Pima 10-0

Pima didn’t feel like sticking around for game two as the Aztecs went on to run the Tejanos 10-0 on 12 hits. Jaren Jackson went on to throw a one hitter over six innings, improving his record to 2-0 to start the season.

Saturday Feb. 1- Pima vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College

Pima 3-0 Game 1 Pima

The Aztecs would go on to sweep the Spartans in four games, taking both of their doubleheaders in four hard-pitching duels.

Pima took the first game 5-1, breaking out the bats in the sixth innings and scoring four runs with two outs. Angel Ochoa and J.J. Rollon both hit two-out two-run RBI singles. This gave the Aztecs the Win. Gamboa got the win, going the distance after giving up just one run.

Saturday Feb. 1- Pima Game 2, 7-5

The game was even more competitive as the Aztecs won 3-0. Dormanen carried the Aztecs on his shoulders when he tossed six shutout innings on only 83 picking up his second victory. Chaison Miklich added a homerun and scored two runs.

Friday Jen 31 Pima vs Paradise Valley Community College, Game 1 Pima 4-1-

Pima fell behind early to the Spartans 1-0 in the first inning. Andres Mendoza tied it back up at one with an RBI double in the firth. Jose Enriquez drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with an RBI single, driving in Rollon who had reached on a walk. Pima tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning, pulling away 4-1 and picking up the win.

Friday Jan 31- Game 2

Pima 2-1

Pima jumped out early, scoring one run in both the first and second inning. They won 2-1. Jaren Jackson went six innings, giving up one unearned run in the sixth inning and giving way to Alex Bustamante. Bustamante picked up his second save of the season. Enriquez went 4-6 on that day, finishing this game 3-3.

Jan 25- Pima vs Paradise Valley Community College Game

Pima 7-5 Game 1

Pima came back in dramatic fashion as they found themselves behind 5-1, going into the fifth inning. Enriquez cut the lead in half with a two run RBI single, and Marcel Bachelier followed that up with an RBI double to make it 5-4 going into the fifth inning. Bacherlier wasn’t done as he also hit the game tying RBI single to drive in Rollons in the 7th. The Aztecs finally took the lead in the last inning on an Armando Aguilar walk off two run game, winning double.

Jan 25 Game 2-Pima 3-2

The Aztecs won a close pitchers duel with Dormanen earning his first win of the season. He threw five innings, giving up just one run en route to a 3-2 victory. Aguilar hit a go ahead sac fly in the fourth to put the Aztecs ahead for good.

Jan 24 Game 1, Pima 7-6

The Aztecs would win their first game of the season with a 7-6 win over the Paradise Valley Community Pumas, but Pima would have to dig deep. They won on a walk off RBI single from Bachelier in the tenth inning, driving in Andres Mandoza. Bachelier would end up going 3-4 with 3 RBI in the season opener. Bustamante came in and pitched a scoreless tenth to pick up the victory.