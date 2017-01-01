Hospitality boasts strong career outlook

By BRITTNEY YOUNG  Alejandra Aldeoa has been in the restaurant industry since she was 14 years old, working her way up from dishwasher to hostess. She currently works at the Omni Tucson National Hotel Resort. When she first hired in, she had no idea what she wanted as a career, until her manager recommended the […]

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aztecs win two conference games in a row

By CASEY MUSE JR The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (7-3, 2-1 in ACCAS) won two important conference games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, continuing to make strides toward improvement after losing its conference opener on Nov. 22. Every game is critical for the Aztecs as they prepare for some time off during […]

College class a good fit for 11-year-old

By ADRIAN FORD Most 11-year-olds are just starting middle school. A few are thinking about college, and even fewer are actually in college. Brooklynn Bluto is one of those select few. Bluto is currently enrolled in Japanese 101 at Pima Community College Downtown Campus. The sixth grader also attends Sahuarita Middle School. “I chose Japanese […]

Cameroon refugee hopes to someday return

By RENE ESCOBAR Elialie, a 23-year-old Pima Community College student from Cameroon, was born into a civil war. In her hometown of Edea, people lived in the rubble of demolished buildings. Many children were orphaned, unclothed and starving. “I hated where I lived,” she said. “I wanted to leave every day I was there, but […]

Dancers show off beautiful moves

By ROBYN ZELICKSON Afternoon sun pours into the Pima Community College dance studio, reflecting off a wall of mirrors. Music flows through the air and dancers move gracefully to its rhythm. Dance instructor Nolan Kubota sits quietly on a chair in the corner of the studio, studying the scene as choreographer Kyle Reza works with […]

Police chief calls previous firing ‘a test of character’

By STEPHEN MOORE  Pima Community College Chief of Police Christopher Albers was fired while serving as chief of police at Georgia Perimeter College, and later filed a whistleblower lawsuit. “I was fired for upholding the law,” he said. His current supervisor, Vice Chancellor for Facilities Bill Ward, confirmed PCC was aware of the incident before […]