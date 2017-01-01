News / Features
Campus club lets veterans help other veteransBy MICHEAL ROMERO When Pima Community College student Selah Hadi wrote his name on a [...]
‘Broken’ student-vet makes makes most of lifeBy ALLIE HOLLER If you walk into Tucson’s Isle of Games on a Sunday, you’ll [...]
Certified chef has own show on TelemexBy NICHOLAS TRUJILLO Growing up, Chef Mario Diaz De Sandy Jr. wanted to be an [...]
Dedicated students endure long commutesBY ARLAETH RAMIREZ Whether it’s from the north, west, south or east, many Pima Community [...]
Sports
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Veliz a role model for her playersBy BRIANNA HERNANDEZ Thump, thump, swoosh goes the soccer ball as it hits the player’s [...]
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Aztecs push ahead after dominating November scheduleBy NICHOLAS TRUJILLO The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (8-2, 3-1 in ACCAC) lost [...]
UA men’s basketball in need of sparkBy FRANCISCO ZAPATA The University of Arizona men’s basketball team stands as one of Tucson’s [...]
ATHLETIC VOICE: A semester well doneBy EDDIE CELAYA In a semester punctuated by a bench-clearing brouhaha, Pima Community College sports [...]
Opinion / Insight
Sudanese-born student helps a world in needBy DAVID PUJOL Ibrahim Younis, a 44-year-old Sudanese-born Tucsonan, has worked as a coordinator for [...]
State budget harms community collegesBy BRITTNEY YOUNG The more time spent looking at Gov. Doug Ducey’s educational funding budget, [...]
Believing in the power, not the institutionBy MARIA ANGULO I am a person of faith. I believe in a higher power. [...]
GUEST COLUMN: Lyft, Uber prime time a rip-offBy ISABEL FORSMAN Things that should be illegal: stealing, murder, drug use and prime time [...]
Arts / Entertainment
Mendez proud to spotlight Chicano cultureBy TRAVIS BRAASCH Matt Mendez, a former [...]
Steven Wilson focusing on solo workBy TRAVIS BRAASCH Steven Wilson [...]
Longtime writing instructor Meg Files retiringBy HELENA STONE When Pima Community College writing instructor Meg Files earned a master’s degree [...]
TOP 10: Activities for winter breakBy D.R. WILLIAMS It’s colder outside, the days are getting longer and winter break [...]
